Victim shot in the chest at Motel 6 in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a motel Monday morning west of Vero Beach.

The sheriff's office tweeted that the shooting occurred at a Motel 6 located at 8800 20th St.

The victim was shot in the chest and air lifted to Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

No other details were immediately available.