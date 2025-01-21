Windstorm insurance is required for Vero Beach business owners in this area. Many can't afford it

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A special meeting was held Tuesday morning in Vero Beach to address a growing concern among local tenants in the airport district.

"I believe we are all here today because some of our tenants can't afford insurance," Vice Mayor Linda Moore stated, shining a light on a widely shared issue.

For Michael Malone, owner of Walking Trail Brewery, it all comes down to economics.

“Our windstorm insurance went from $15,000 a year to $100,000 a year over the past few years,” Malone explained.

This windstorm coverage is a requirement in his lease with the city, set in the airport district of Vero Beach. He also attributes his insurance challenge to his building's aging roof.

“We would be out $300,000 before the insurance even kicked in,” he added.

Malone’s brewery is among a dozen businesses in the airport district seeking solutions.

Councilman John Carroll emphasized, “Stay by the terms of the lease,” as the city of Vero Beach moves toward a resolution after two years without enforcing windstorm coverage.

During a workshop Monday morning, Ray Hooker, owner of Indian River Distillery, shared his perspective.

“Structure the leases so that we as tenants own the building, and we just lease the land for 40 years,” he suggested.

As of now, no final decision has been made.

“This has to be one of the most complex issues this council has ever encountered,” noted Councilman Taylor Dingle.

For business owners like Malone and Hooker, the impact of these lease requirements is not just about finances; it’s about the future of their businesses.

“I spent two years building this from the ground up,” Malone remarked, while Hooker stressed, “This is how we’re supporting our family.”

