Voters in Vero Beach say no to residential density increase downtown

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach community made it clear they’re not on board with proposed changes to downtown.

The overwhelming majority, about 65% of voters, expressed their opposition to increasing residential density in the area, fearing that it might lead to a transformation similar to West Palm Beach.

Sebastian Lewis, a resident, voiced a common sentiment: “It could change a little bit, but not too much.”

Vero Beach Residents weigh-in on possible 'density increase' in downtown Vero Beach Cassandra Garcia

Many share his view that the charm of downtown — friendly and calm — should remain intact.

In total, over 5,000 residents cast their votes against the increase, while around 2,800 were in favor. In response to the community feedback, Mayor John Cotugno acknowledged that the city will need to reassess their downtown master plan.

“We want to elevate downtown to the next level,” Cotugno explained, noting that this vision has been echoed by local landowners and shopkeepers who want to see progress in the area.

WPTV Resident Sebastian Lewis says he wants downtown to change just "a little bit."

Looking ahead, the mayor emphasizes the importance of aligning any future changes with the community’s desires.

“We need to conduct more outreach to understand where we can go from here,” he stated.

Sebastian Lewis is relieved that Mayor Cotugno and the council are not completely dismissing the idea of revitalizing downtown.

“It's small, but it could change a little bit, and people would like to see a bit of scenery change — not too much,” he remarked.

Cotugno plans to ensure that any proposed adjustments will reflect what most community members can support.