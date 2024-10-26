Vero Beach woman saves person stuck on Brightline tracks

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Eileen Wetzel uses the words "life or death" to describe the moment she saved an older woman’s life.

“I knew right away three things: It was the Brightline, it’s going 60 miles an hour, and she’s on the same track as the train,” said Wetzel.

It happened earlier this month at the tracks near 21st Street and Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach. Wetzel was driving by and pulled over to help.

“She crossed one set and the second set was just more than she had energy for,” explained Wetzel. “So, I said well we have to get off the tracks and I grabbed her and the wagon and I pulled her forward and the gates came down in front of us.”

It was almost too late.

“I remember just ducking down and the gate was above me and I turned to see where the train was and the train was there," said Wetzel.

Even with a train barreling towards her, she said, “I wasn’t afraid for myself, I was afraid I couldn’t save her life.”

There was only one thing on her mind.

“It’s either we get this done or we die trying,” said Wetzel.