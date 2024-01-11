Vero Beach sock drive aims to help homeless stay warm during winter

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The sixth annual Vero Beach Sock Drive is in full swing and a group is making sure the homeless aren’t forgotten this winter and spreading some warmth, from head to toe.

Volunteers are collecting socks, and other warm clothing, to give to shelters across Indian River County.

Karen Lucas attended WPTV's "Let’s Hear It" viewer meet-up event in Tradition. She said she began working with founder, Barry Shapiro, a few years ago. They said the most requested item in homeless shelters is socks.

“The rest of us take it for granted that we just open our drawer and pull out a clean pair of socks like it's nothing,” Lucas said. “When you’re sleeping out on the side of the street, that’s really something.”

Lucas said recently, they have seen more families and kids in shelters.

Just last year, volunteers collected more than 18,000 pairs of socks. This year they've set out to collect at least 20,000 pairs.

“I think we’re going to do it,” Lucas said. “Every year we set the goal a little higher, and every year we seem to do it, so I think we could do it.”

Collection boxes are spread throughout the county at more than 40 locations through the end of the month.

The collection boxes are located at the following locations:

Vero Beach:



14 Bones: 1500 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Alexander Insurance: 4616 20 th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966 Botanica: 23 Royal Palm Pointe, Vero Beach, FL 32960

C.J. Cannon’s: VB Airport Terminal, 3414 Cherokee Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Christi’s Fitness: 1250 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Coffee House 1420: 2011 14 th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Dale Sorensen Real Estate (Beachside): 3206 Cardinal Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963

Dale Sorensen Real Estate (Downtown): 1961 14 th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Dixie Barber Shop: 830 8 th St, Vero Beach, FL 32962

St, Vero Beach, FL 32962 Engel & Volkers Real Estate: 821A Beachland Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32963

First Presbyterian Church: 520 Royal Palm Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Frank’s Hang-Up: 485 22 nd Place, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Place, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Gordon Chiropractic: 1986 31 st Ave #110, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Ave #110, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Grace Lutheran Church: 1150 41 st Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966 Green Marlin: 1475 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Holy Cross Catholic Church: 500 Iris Ln, Vero Beach, FL 32963

Indian River Charter High School: 6055 College Ln, Vero Beach, 32966

Indian River County Administration Building: 1801 27 th St A, Vero Beach, FL 32960

St A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Indian River County Intergenerational Center: 1590 9 th St SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962

St SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962 Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1822: 226 43 rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32968

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32968 Marine Bank & Trust: 571 Beachland Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32963

Marine Bank & Trust: 1450 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Mr. Smokes: 1014 20 th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Orangetheory Fitness: 5420 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32967

Sean Ryan Pub: 2019 14 th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Suncoast Primary School: 3050 43 rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Sunshine Travel RV Resort: 9455 108 th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967 Temple Beth Shalom: 365 43 rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32968

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32968 The Center for Spiritual Care: 1550 24 th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960

St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 The Italian American Club: 1600 25 th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960

St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 United Against Poverty: 1400 27 th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960

St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Vero Beach Art Club: 1903 14 th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Vero Beach Chamber of Commerce: 1957 14 th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Vero Beach City Hall: 1053 20 th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Waldo’s- at the Driftwood Inn, Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Sebastian:

By the River: 11065 Ganga Way #311 Sebastian, FL 32958

Hen House Eatery: 11632 US-1, Sebastian, FL 32958

Marine Bank & Trust: 1020 US-1, Sebastian, FL 32958

Pack Mart: 13537 US-1, Sebastian, FL 32958

Sebastian City Hall (Main Lobby): 1225 Main St, Sebastian, FL 32958

Fort Pierce: