Vero Beach sock drive aims to help homeless stay warm during winter

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The sixth annual Vero Beach Sock Drive is in full swing and a group is making sure the homeless aren’t forgotten this winter and spreading some warmth, from head to toe.
Volunteers are collecting socks, and other warm clothing, to give to shelters across Indian River County.
Karen Lucas attended WPTV's "Let’s Hear It" viewer meet-up event in Tradition. She said she began working with founder, Barry Shapiro, a few years ago. They said the most requested item in homeless shelters is socks.
“The rest of us take it for granted that we just open our drawer and pull out a clean pair of socks like it's nothing,” Lucas said. “When you’re sleeping out on the side of the street, that’s really something.”
Lucas said recently, they have seen more families and kids in shelters.
Just last year, volunteers collected more than 18,000 pairs of socks. This year they've set out to collect at least 20,000 pairs.
“I think we’re going to do it,” Lucas said. “Every year we set the goal a little higher, and every year we seem to do it, so I think we could do it.”
Collection boxes are spread throughout the county at more than 40 locations through the end of the month.
