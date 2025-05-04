Vero Beach residents demand city leaders for answers on financial transparency at heated town hall meeting

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A heated town hall on Friday saw Vero Beach residents demanding answers from city leaders about financial transparency and the future of major infrastructure projects.

Hosted by the Indian River Taxpayers Association, the event featured pointed exchanges between residents and city officials, including Mayor John Cotugno and City Manager Monte Falls. At the center of the frustration: missed deadlines for financial audits and the fate of a $175 million wastewater treatment plant relocation.

“It’s my responsibility—but it’s not my fault,” Falls said during the meeting, blaming the delays on former Finance Director Steven Dionne, who resigned in February. A new director is now in place, but the city remains unable to issue bonds until the audit issue is resolved.

That delay is impacting the wastewater treatment plant project, a major undertaking aimed at relocating the facility inland near the Vero Beach Regional Airport. Officials say the current site—on the Indian River Lagoon—poses environmental risks.

“There were three options: rehab the plant in place, build new, or join the county in a regional system,” Falls said, adding that partnering with the county is still on the table if the City Council chooses to pursue it.

Until audits are submitted and approved, the city plans to rely on short-term loans from large banks to fund projects.

Residents also pressed leaders about the “Three Corners” development, a proposed commercial and recreational complex at the west end of the 17th Street bridge. City officials confirmed that negotiations with developer Clearpath remain ongoing.

“Vero Beach is no longer a small town—it’s growing, and we’re preparing for what’s next,” Cotugno said in closing remarks.