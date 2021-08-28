Vero Beach police look to identify shoplifting suspects

Vero Beach police would like to identify two suspects who they say stole items from a 7-11 convenience store.

On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 4:42 p.m., police say the suspects entered the store at 2296 Highway 1, placed items from the shelf in the woman's bag, and left the store without paying for them.

They are described as a white woman with blond hair, age 30-40, wearing tan shorts, a black tank top, and carrying a blue handbag; and a white man with brown hair, age 30-40 and wearing blue jeans and a blue and white shirt.

If you have information regarding their identities, please contact Det. Jennifer Brumley at (772)978-4667 or jbrumley@vbpd.org.

