Vero Beach man faces up to 40 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution

Sudiata Neket Zanja Stinson sold about 20 grams of fentanyl, prosecutors say
Posted at 10:20 PM, Feb 09, 2024
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of distributing fentanyl, according to federal prosecutors.

In a Friday news release, the U.S. Department of Justice said that Sudiata Neket Zanja Stinson, 47, sold about 20 grams of fentanyl to a purchaser on two separate occasions in April 2023.

Stinson faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing has not been set yet.

Prosecutors said Stinson's conviction is the result of a Drug Enforcement Administration and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office fentanyl distribution operation.

