Vero Beach Little League Baseball finishes second place in national championships

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach Little League Baseball ended a legendary National Championship run with a second place finish this past week.

The boys returned to town and recapped the miracle season Saturday morning, with the final score of 2-1 stuck in their heads.

"We were all nervous because we all wanted to win," said Vero Beach 10U Utility Player Kohen Schofield.

Last Wednesday in Wilson City, North Carolina, Vero Beach battled Northwood Little League from South Carolina in the championship game.

"Two out of the three phases went great pitching defense,” said Vero Beach Head Coach George Williams.

His team made their name all summer long at the plate.

"We just got cold in that last game, and that happens, that's baseball," said Coach Williams.

While the boys shed tears after the game, they developed a saying.

Turn their losses into lessons.

"We have targets on our back, and kids would die to be in that game and be on this team," Vero Beach Utility Player James Willis said. "Next year, when we come out and try to be on this team again, try our all."

Willis feels that a second-place finish is hard to consider a bad thing.

"From the start of the all-star season, we all assembled," Willis said. "I didn't think we were going to make it to districts, let alone get to the championship game in North Carolina."

While at the tournament, Coach Williams learned some history of the championships that is motivating the team even further.

"They did say no Florida team has ever repeated coming to Wilson, North Carolina," Williams said. "So that's a goal of ours. Let's see if we can be the first team in the state of Florida to repeat."

The team will have a welcome home celebration to honor their achievements Aug. 3. Everyone is invited to come out and support.

