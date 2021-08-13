Vero Beach High School student arrested on multiple charges after altercation

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Friday after an altercation with an administrator at Vero Beach High School, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the male student, whose name was not released due to his age, defied the administrator's request to go to class.

The sheriff's office said the student was suspended after the incident and escorted from campus.

However, the student later returned to campus, prompting a school resource deputy to attempt to apprehend him. The student fled the scene but was caught at nearby St. Francis Manor apartment.

Authorities were also alerted that the student might have a gun in his backpack, prompting a lockdown on the high school campus. However, the sheriff's office said no gun was found.

The student was arrested on charges of trespassing, disruption of school and resisting arrest without violence.

The sheriff's office said additional deputies have remained at the school for the rest of the day.