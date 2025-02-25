VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach's Finance Director Steve Dionne has been forced to resign following the city finding out that Dionne failed to submit an annual audit to the state by the Jan. 15 deadline.

Vero Beach finance director forced to resign after missing annual audit deadline

City Manager Monte Falls told WPTV that he received the notification from the state earlier this month regarding the oversight.

"Mr. Dionne's failure to complete the audit or request additional time is a betrayal of the trust I placed in him," Falls said.

Dionne handed in his resignation letter Feb. 20. The city promptly appointed a new finance director, who is already addressing the situation to ensure they do not miss out on any potential grant funding from the state.

We attempted to reach Dionne for comment but have yet to receive a response.