2 Vero Beach women struck, killed by taxi in San Francisco

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two Vero Beach women died after being struck by a taxi cab in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at 3rd and Mission streets in the South of Market neighborhood.

According to San Francisco police, the taxi was involved in a collision with a Mercedes and ended up on the sidewalk.

Police said the women, Willa Henderson, 31, and Mary Henderson, 72, were pinned underneath the taxi and died at the scene.

One man who was standing on the sidewalk was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

One driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police in San Francisco ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.