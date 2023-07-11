Treasure Coast Dignity Bus heading to Rhode Island to help communities in need

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Treasure Coast program designed to help the homeless is going national.

The Dignity Bus will head to Woonsocket, Rhode Island on Sunday.

The brainchild of The Source, a non-profit Christian ministry, the bus can house up to 36 individuals.

There are currently two operating in the Vero Beach area.

“We are able to use former homeless people to create a product that can go across the country and help other communities with people that are in need,” The Source Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh said. “It’s huge for us.”

The $150,000 vehicle was put together locally and will house more than half of the homeless population in the Woonsocket community.

Groups from the Jacksonville and Chicago areas have also reached out to The Source about getting their own Dignity Busses.