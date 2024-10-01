Sheriff: Man stabs wife, himself in 'midst of getting a divorce'

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A man fatally stabbed himself after repeatedly stabbing his wife in a Vero Beach home, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives in Indian River County are working to identify the couple involved in the deadly domestic stabbing.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman in a home off 10th Street called police saying her husband had just stabbed her numerous times.

Investigators said the man then stabbed himself in the neck.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, however, the man died at a hospital.

The sheriff said the couple was in the midst of getting a divorce. He said his office now has a deputy assigned full time to coordinate domestic violence cases.

“We go in and look for patterns of domestic violence on both sides,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. “Obviously, this is a husband and wife, a married couple. We see this more in folks who are in and out of relationships, so that’s where we’re trying to make a difference.”

The sheriff said they have seen a decline in the number of domestic violence cases in the county.