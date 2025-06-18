School District of Indian River County's summer feeding program aims to ensure every child is fed

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The line at Pathway Church in Vero Beach on Wednesday stretched down the street dozens of cars, dozens of families all waiting patiently for one thing: food.

For many, this free summer meal program is more than a convenience. It’s a lifeline.

“Thank you so much for having us,” one mother said as volunteers placed bags of food in her car. Within 45 minutes, hundreds of meals were handed out and just as quickly, they were gone.

“It’s hard… going to school, eating lunch… so to have this? It’s amazing,” another parent added.

The effort is part of the Indian River County School District’s summer feeding program, designed to make sure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Dr. Jennifer Beagan, the district’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, is leading the charge.

“We’ve recognized the great need for providing healthy food for our students and families,” Beagan said.

This summer, five schools are open as meal sites, in addition to two mobile feeding routes and multiple community pickup locations including Pathway Church.

“I just went to the grocery store. I know what it costs,” said Pathway Church Executive Pastor. “Programs like this? They’re vital.”

Demand continues to grow each week, and the district is working to meet that need.

“Absolutely,” Beagan said. “We’re having conversations now at every level.”

Pathway Church is one of the few locations legally approved to host the program due to its rural designation despite being surrounded by many local schools and neighborhoods in need.

“Jesus says, ‘When I was hungry, did you feed me?’” Mer said. “That’s our mission. If they’re hungry, we feed them.”

District officials and community partners are working to expand access and reach every family who needs meals this summer.

Where to get free meals this summer in Indian River County

School Sites (June 4 – July 18 unless otherwise noted):

Citrus Elementary

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – noon

Oslo Middle School

Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Fellsmere Elementary (Until July 11)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

(Until July 11) Sebastian Elementary School (Until July 25)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

(Until July 25) Sebastian River Middle School (Until June 27)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: noon – 12:30 p.m.



(Until June 27)

Community Pickup Locations (Drive-Thru 7-Day Meal Packs, unless noted):

Victory Park Apartments – 3941 King Street, Vero Beach

Monday–Friday: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

– 3941 King Street, Vero Beach Orangewood Park Apartments – 3980 King Place, Vero Beach

Monday–Friday: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

– 3980 King Place, Vero Beach Whispering Pines – 10072 Esperanza Circle, Fellsmere

Wednesday: 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

– 10072 Esperanza Circle, Fellsmere Sonrise Apartments – 53 Sonrise Place, Fellsmere

Wednesday: noon –12:30 p.m.

– 53 Sonrise Place, Fellsmere Revelation Truth Church – 100 Mesa Park Blvd, Fellsmere

Wednesday: 12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

– 100 Mesa Park Blvd, Fellsmere Pathway Church – 1105 58th Avenue, Vero Beach

Wednesday: 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

– 1105 58th Avenue, Vero Beach

All locations closed on June 19 and July.

