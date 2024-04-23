Police arrest suspect after seeking help in kidnapping of child, auto theft

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 29-year-old Vero Beach man is facing a charge of grand theft auto seven months after the agency asked for help in attempting to find a person involved in a kidnapping of a child and auto theft.

Detectives received several anonymous tips identifying the suspect as Tevin Devonte Wallace, according to a news release. The Indian River County crime lab was able to obtain DNA from the hat left at the scene from the suspect and it was linked to Wallace, who was in the county jail where he was being held on unrelated criminal charges at the time.

He was arrested on Sunday and bond was set at $25,000.

On Sept. 15, the Vero Beach Police Department responded to Nitou’s Beauty Supply, 1285 16th St., in reference to a possible kidnapping of a child within a motor vehicle.

The father of the child told officers that he parked his vehicle in front of the store with the vehicle running while he went inside to make a purchase.

He later walked back outside and noticed his vehicle was missing.

The stolen vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on 43rd Avenue and 41st Street.

An Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a Black man walking quickly on 43rd Avenue at 15th Street and then the stolen vehicle was found nearby. He saw the man jump the fence into the Shadowbrook apartments.

Police officers and deputies found the vehicle with the child safely inside.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the vehicle and suspect who was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and a black and brown hat.

A black and tan hat matching the suspect in the surveillance video was located in the Shadowbrook apartments near where the suspect was observed jumping the fence. Detectives found the suspect after an extensive search.

Detectives also obtained surveillance video where the vehicle was initially stolen.

He was booked into the county jail on Sunday.

