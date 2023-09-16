Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Vero Beach police seek identity of person in kidnapping/auto theft

Vero Beach police need help in identifying person in kidnapping/carjacking. Sept. 15, 2023.jpg
Vero Beach Police Department/Facebook
Vero Beach police need help in identifying person in kidnapping, carjacking.<br/>
Vero Beach police need help in identifying person in kidnapping/carjacking. Sept. 15, 2023.jpg
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 15:23:43-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach Police Department is asking for help in attempting a person involved in a kidnapping/auto theft.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of 16th St. at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, police posted on Facebook.

In surveillance video, he is a thin, Black male, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black t-shirt, with a tan and black hat.

If anyone has information regarding his identity, contact Detective Sean Crowley at the Vero Beach Police Department at 772-978-4664 orr email at scrowley@vbpd.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7