No charges will be filed against teen who shot person during fight in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — No charges will be filed against a boy who shot a man in a fight between two groups at Humiston Park one week ago, Vero Beach police said Monday.

Vero Beach Police investigators, in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office in the 19th Judicial Circuit, made the decision, the city agency posted on Facebook. TCPalm reported the boy is 17 and the victim 19.

"After a full review of the incident and all evidence, investigators have concluded that the juvenile acted in defense of another at the time of the shooting," the agency wrote in a news release. "The incident remains under investigation with criminal charges pending for other individuals involved.

At about 2 a.m. Sept. 3, officers responded to the incident in the 3000 block of Ocean Drive.

One person was shot and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where the victim was in intensive care but stable condition, spokeswoman Kelsea Marty told WPTV in an inquiry on Sept. 3.