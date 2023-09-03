Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Person hospitalized after fight between 2 groups at Humiston Park

Victim is in stable condition, Vero Beach spokeswoman says
WPTV-VERO-BEACH-POLICE.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-VERO-BEACH-POLICE.jpg
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 15:24:55-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — One person was taken to a hospital after a fight between two groups at Humiston Park early Sunday, Vero Beach police said.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to the incident.

One person was shot and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where the victim was in intensive care but stable condition, spokeswoman Kelsea Marty told WPTV in an inquiry.
 
All involved parties have been identified and are being interviewed, the officer said.

A juvenile was involved in the fight, Marty said,

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7