Newly-named Treasure Coast Sock Drive anticipates its biggest donation effort yet

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Barry Shapiro started the Vero Beach Sock Drive six years ago when an old friend from up north reached out asking for coat donations. Intrigued, Shapiro conducted some research and discovered that socks are the most requested item in homeless shelters.

Determined to make an impact, Shapiro set up a collection effort, distributing 10 boxes across 10 local businesses willing to accept sock donations. He actively promoted the cause on social media, hoping to gather 200 to 300 pairs. To his surprise, the response was overwhelmingly positive, and they ended up collecting around a thousand pairs.

The momentum continued to build, and in 2023 alone, the Sock Drive amassed nearly 19,000 socks. Support from figures like Tamra Darress, an international pin-up model, also helped elevate interest in the initiative.

Darress shared, “Socks and an event, a charity event. I do pin-up all the time, so this was just a great collaboration.”

The drive has garnered not only local business support but also enthusiasm from community leaders. Shapiro expressed appreciation for this backing.

“For me, it feels great to have support from not just the general community, but from our community leaders," Shapiro said. "It means a lot.”

The initiative has been making a difference for six years and is now expanding its reach to be known as the Treasure Coast Sock Drive.

This year, the Treasure Coast Sock Drive aims to collect 20,000 socks and has established over 40 donation locations throughout the Treasure Coast. The drive is already in full swing and will run until February 28th. Shapiro is confident that the community will continue to rally together for those in need.

For information on how to donate, click here.