New U.S. Customs facility set to open in Vero Beach, possibly boosting local economy

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A new customs facility at the Vero Beach Regional Airport is nearing completion, potentially paving the way for increased international travel and new business opportunities on the Treasure Coast.

The $3.5 million project, led by Corporate Air, aims to streamline travel for private and chartered flights, which have long lacked a local customs option.

Rodger Pridgeon, the president of Corporate Air, said the idea for the customs facility began in 2018 after a rise in private flight traffic.

After analyzing the data, he said the numbers confirmed the demand.

"It was a 31% increase in traffic," Pridgeon said.

Currently, without a customs facility, international flights must first land elsewhere to clear customs — an inconvenience that can add significant costs.

"To clear customs at another location and make a short little hop, that short little hop is sometimes $5,000," Pridgeon explained.

By keeping those flights and their associated costs at Vero Beach Airport, local officials hope to see an economic boost.

Todd Scher, the airport's regional director, said the facility is designed for private aircraft, but it could open the door to future expansion.

"I know the intent of that facility is to service private aircraft only, but having the presence here at the airport certainly will make it easier if we do decide to expand into the scheduled air carrier international route," Scher said.

For now, the facility will focus on private flights, but its impact could eventually extend beyond chartered travel.

The customs facility is expected to be completed by April 1.