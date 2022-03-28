Man shot, killed at celebration of life event in Vero Beach, police chief says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A celebration of life ended in tragedy Sunday when a man was shot and killed outside the Irish American Club in Vero Beach, Police Chief David Currey said Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the club, located at 1314 20th Street, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found Patrick Casimir, 27, of Port St. Lucie, lying on the sidewalk outside the club. Currey said Casimir had been shot at least four times.

"We don't know that it was random. It may have been a predetermined act. But that's part of the investigation," Currey said during a news conference Monday.

Casimir was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Currey said a private event with approximately 150 people was taking place at the Irish American Club at the time of Sunday's shooting. The event was a celebration of life for an Indian River County man who had died in a motorcycle crash about a year ago.

The police chief said there may have been a "disturbance" in an alley next to the Irish American Club, and that incident could have led to the shooting.

"We're working on some leads, actively working on some leads, with regard to suspects," Currey said.

Currey added there's no evidence to suggest Casimir had any connection to the motorcycle crash victim who was being celebrated.

Currey said investigators found 12 bullet casings around the business, adding that several rounds had entered the building.

"You have staff members, you have party goers, if you will, still inside," Currey said. "Rounds are being shot toward the front of the building. Blatant disregard, obviously. And the rounds are entering through the wall area, through the glass."

According to staff members at the Irish American Club, there had been no issues inside the business throughout the night.

Currey said Casimir had an extensive criminal history, including jail time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Vero Beach Police Department at 772-978-4600 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.