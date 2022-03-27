Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Man shot, killed outside Irish American Club in Vero Beach

27-year-old victim pronounced dead at hospital
Irish American Club in Vero Beach
Vero Beach police
Irish American Club in Vero Beach
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 14:56:34-04

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot and killed at the Irish American Club in Vero Beach early Sunday.

Vero Beach police responded to a shooting at 1314 20th Street at 1:30 a.m.

Arriving officers located a victim on the ground outside the club with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified as Patrick Casimir, 27.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact Vero Beach police at 772-978-4600. You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News