Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez visits Vero Beach as Florida works to allocate $30 million for cybersecurity

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The lieutenant governor of Florida was in Vero Beach on Friday as the state looks to strengthen the cybersecurity of local governments.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is touring the state to tout Florida's Cybersecurity Grant Program, which includes $30 million to equip local governments with cybersecurity capabilities.

The application process opened in February, allowing all local governments across the state to apply for the funds. The window to apply ends March 31 with the announcement of the awards on April 18.

"This $30 million grant program will be a tremendous resource for our local governments and equip them with a whole suite of support services that we believe they will be able to use and avail themselves in order to determine their deficiencies and really provide opportunities for them," Nuñez said.

So far, she said the state has had more than 56 applications from about 32 counties.

"From Day 1, the governor and I have prioritized enhancing our cybersecurity infrastructure," Nuñez said. "We have had historic funding allocated, more than $250 million, to address cybersecurity initiatives at the state level in the past two years."

The lieutenant governor said the agencies that receive the awards in the initial 12-month grant program will have the opportunity to revisit with the Florida Digital Service and be able to extend those agreements pending additional funding.

Governments can apply by visiting the Florida Cybersecurity Grant Program website.

Nuñez was joined by Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, Chief Information Officer Jamie Grant, Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers and Indian River State College President Tim Moore for Friday's event.