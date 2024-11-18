'It’s unfortunate': Kelley's Irish Pub closes its doors after 34 years

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A cherished pub in Vero Beach is saying goodbye to the community after 34 years of dedicated service.

The owner shared with WPTV's Mello Styles on Monday that financial challenges have become a significant burden.

Kelley’s Irish Pub has been a cornerstone of Vero Beach for over three decades, and as they prepare to close their doors, they reflect on the wonderful memories created within their walls.

From its opening in 1990, Kelley’s Irish Pub has been part of many lives in the community.

Owner Donna Cronin recalled fond moments.

“The grandfathers that came in, and people that got married and met here on their first date, and the Fridays filled with music from Mr. Kelly,” she reminisced.

But now, the pub faces a heartbreaking conclusion.

“It’s with great sadness that we will be closing this week due to back tax liens and ongoing financial issues,” Cronin said.

Cronin took over the pub from Garry Kelly in 2019, recognizing the financial struggles it was facing. She poured her savings into the business, hoping to make a difference.

“I would estimate over $300,000,” Cronin revealed when asked about her investment.

When asked why she committed so much, she said she "wanted to preserve the legacy of this place.”

Unfortunately, she admits, the challenges proved too great to overcome.

Long-time customers express their sorrow over Kelley’s Irish Pub closing.

“Without this, you’re losing part of that community," Bill Korherr, a devoted patron, said. "It’s unfortunate, and those who have made this place a part of their lives will truly feel the impact.”

Cronin extends her heartfelt gratitude to every customer who has walked through the doors, as well as each business and organization they’ve had the honor of partnering with over the last 30 years.