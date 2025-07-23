Investigation into 'Pride Tea Dance' at Kilted Mermaid in Vero Beach raises legal questions

VERO BEACH, Fla. — An investigation initiated by the Florida Attorney General into the "Pride Tea Dance" at a local bar has sparked discussions about its legal validity and ramifications.

The show, held at Kilted Mermaid, a bar owned by Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore, has drawn scrutiny following a complaint alleging the event violates Florida's Protection of Children Act. This law, passed in 2023, prohibits minors from viewing adult performances but currently faces uncertainty after a federal appeals court ruled it unconstitutional in May. This ruling is under appeal.

Legal experts have weighed in on the situation. Attorney Glen Torcivia, indicated that it may be challenging for prosecutors to bring criminal charges against Moore, even though children were present at the event.

"From a legal standpoint, I do not think this goes very far at all, but it does generate a lot of publicity," Torcivia said.

Torcivia further highlighted concerns regarding the implications for First Amendment rights if action is taken against Moore.

"People have a freedom to go and attend whatever event they want to attend and choosing to go with their children to a show—that's their freedom, their choice," he said.

However, Florida Attorney General James Utheimer said the following regarding the show: "In Florida, we don't sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults," as his office pursues the investigation.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution has issued a subpoena to Vice Mayor Moore, demanding her appearance in court along with videos from the bar and names of employees and attendees associated with the event.

Torcivia noted the unusual nature of this case being escalated to a state-level investigation, suggesting that it may be more appropriate for local authorities. He commented, "It's unusual that something like this becomes at the state level, where it's really more of a local issue."

Inquiries have been made to the Attorney General's office seeking clarification on the rationale behind this investigation and what specific statutes have been cited as grounds for the action.