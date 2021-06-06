Indian River County Sheriff's Office seeking missing girl

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing girl.

Emilie Floyd was last seen on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the 100 block of 5th St. SW in Vero Beach.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and dark jeans.

She has short dark blonde hair, hazel eyes, stands approximately 5' 2" tall and weighs 120 lbs.

She may be in the Fort Pierce area with her boyfriend, Greg Castel.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240, regarding case # 2021-76063.