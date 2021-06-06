Watch
NewsRegion Indian River CountyVero Beach

Actions

Indian River County Sheriff's Office seeking missing girl

items.[0].image.alt
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Emilie Floyd
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 11:38:17-04

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing girl.

Emilie Floyd was last seen on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the 100 block of 5th St. SW in Vero Beach.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and dark jeans.

She has short dark blonde hair, hazel eyes, stands approximately 5' 2" tall and weighs 120 lbs.

She may be in the Fort Pierce area with her boyfriend, Greg Castel.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240, regarding case # 2021-76063.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right