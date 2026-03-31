Indian River County honors public works employee as search continues in double shooting

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A large crowd gathered at Pathway Church in Indian River County Tuesday to honor Danny Ooley, a beloved public works employee killed in a shooting outside the county's main library last week.

WATCH BELOW: 'Danny Ooley had such a charming personality,' Deryl Loar tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Danny Ooley Memorial: Indian River County honors fallen employee

Ooley, who dedicated more than 25 years to serving Indian River County, was remembered alongside colleague, Stacie Mason, in what investigators have called an ambush shooting. The memorial service drew family members, county employees and community leaders who filled the church to capacity.

Community Leader Remembers Hurricane Response Hero

"All of these hurricanes, Danny Ooley was our point man and will be sorely missed," said Deryl Loar, chairman of the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners.

The packed parking lot at Pathway Church reflected Ooley's deep impact on the community he served. Attendees included loved ones, county employees and law enforcement officers who came to support his family during their time of grief.

Career Dedicated to Public Service

Ooley began his career with Indian River County as a maintenance worker and rose through the ranks to become assistant director of public works. His colleagues remember him not only for his professional dedication but also for his distinctive personality.

"Danny Ooley had such a charming personality. A really funny guy, often times would wear decorative ties," Loar said.

Manhunt Continues for Suspect

Authorities believe Jesse Ellis, 64, the husband of victim Stacie Mason, is responsible for both killings. Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey has warned the public that Ellis should be considered dangerous.

"Mr. Ellis should be considered a threat to himself and possibly others," Currey said during a Friday news conference.

Police said Ellis was last seen on surveillance video getting out of the ocean north of South Beach Park. He has not been located since the shooting occurred outside the Indian River County Main Library.

Why This Matters Now

The loss of two dedicated public servants has shaken the tight-knit Indian River County community, highlighting the risks faced by those who serve the public and the lasting impact they have on their communities. Ooley's quarter-century of service, particularly during hurricane responses, demonstrates how individual public employees become integral to community resilience and recovery efforts.

Second Memorial Planned

A remembrance ceremony for Mason is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the county park behind the administration building.

"We just mourned with the family as an extended family obviously," Loar said. "It was refreshing to see a lot of his coworkers and colleagues and former colleagues there to support the family in this grieving time."

Authorities continue to ask the public to remain vigilant and report any information that could assist in locating Ellis.

"Please remain vigilant and call us with any information you may think would assist us," Currey said.

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