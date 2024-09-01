Hundreds of youth baseball players nationwide visit Vero Beach for big tournament over Labor Day weekend

VERO BEACH, Fla. — While your kids are already back in class, school has yet to start in many places up north.

This long Labor Day weekend has hundreds of people in Vero Beach participating in a youth baseball tournament at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.

37 teams of all ages enjoy the chance to play the game they love, including Sire Hall whose team came all the way from Brooklyn, New York, to play in this tournament.

"I feel that it's amazing to play in this great complex, in this big whole arena where Jackie Robinson has played," Hall said.

Teams have come from as far as Canada and Puerto Rico to spend their long weekend on the Treasure Coast.

Hall's coach, Mario Delgado, told WPTV Reporter Romelo Styles that it's important for his players to get this type of exposure.

"They need to understand what's out there, not just in the inner city," Delgado said. "States like Georgia, and Florida, that's what brings the best out of them."

Families like Hall's parents traveled as well to support the players.

"It feels really great that my parents had the opportunity to come all the way to Florida to watch baseball," Hall said.

Delgado says getting these kids to be able to travel places to do anything is vital.

"It's important because, they're only a few years away from finishing high school and going to college, so for them to get out of their comfort zone and experience traveling and especially coming to places like this, it will help them in the future," Delgado said.