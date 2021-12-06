Watch
Elderly couple still hospitalized after being struck by DUI suspect at Vero Beach Christmas parade

72-year-old woman arrested after crash
File picture of Vero Beach Christmas parade Dec. 4 2021
Posted at 2:47 PM, Dec 06, 2021
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A couple in their 90s remains hospitalized Monday after police said they were hit by a suspected DUI driver at a Christmas parade Saturday night in Vero Beach.

Investigators said Susan Harvey, 72, was driving a car at about 7 p.m. Saturday when she struck a man and a woman in the 3400 block of Ocean Drive.

Police spokesman Darrell Rivers said the elderly couple was struck from behind while putting their chairs in their car after attending the parade.

Harvey was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jail records show that Harvey posted a $500 cash bond and was released from custody early Sunday morning.

She is due in court Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

