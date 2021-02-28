Drivers of exotic cars participating in charity rally ticketed in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies ticketed 5 drivers taking part in a charity rally as it moved through Indian River County Sunday morning.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, more than 40 sports cars, including Lamborghinis, Porsches, and McLarens, drove through the county. Several of them broke a number of traffic laws.

Deputies received reports of the cars "flying" down U.S. 1 and State Road 60, among other roads.

Deputies located a number of drivers who were speeding - including two who were traveling well in excess of 100 mph.

Drivers who were stopped and ticketed told deputies they were participating in a charity rally from Miami to Orlando and back. They refused to identify the name of the charity they were supporting.

The drivers of two of the cars, a black Porsche and a red McLaren, were the ones going well over 100 mph and will have a mandatory court appearance and pay a minimum $1,000 fine.

“They were stupid, really, really stupid,” said Lt. Christian Mathisen.

Another driver was ticketed for traveling westbound on State Road 60 in an orange Lamborghini with his doors rotated open and switching lanes.

Deputies tracked the drivers from the south county line at US 1 to 4th Street and US 1, to the barrier island and Costa D’este, then US 1 at 37th Street.

One driver ran a red light.

Deputies issued tickets for speeding, careless driving, and running a red light.

Deputies heard members of the group say that they would seek an alternative route on the way back from Miami to avoid Indian River County.

The Sheriff's Office says the blue car in the photo is an example of a car in the rally, but fortunately that driver was obeying traffic laws.