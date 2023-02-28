Watch Now
Dog stranded on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary captured by Vero Beach police

Police say they received numerous calls about the dog on Feb. 24
Vero Beach Police Department
Dog stranded on Memorial Island captured by Vero Beach police on Feb. 28. 2023.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:17:48-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A German Shepherd that was stranded for days on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary at the Riverside Park in Vero Beach has been captured, police said.

The dog was successfully trapped by the Vero Beach Police Department's large dog trap on Tuesday, the department announced on Facebook.

dog stranded on Memorial Island Vero Beach Police.png
Dog stranded on Memorial Island in Vero Beach on Feb. 24, 2023.

Vero Beach police said on Feb. 24, they received numerous call reporting a loose dog around Memorial Island. The dog was seen running into the water and swam to the island directly southwest of Memorial Island, according to police.

The dog has since been taken to the Humane Society for observation.

Police said if they are unable to locate the owner of the German Shepherd, they plan to look for a foster family for the dog.

