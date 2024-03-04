Designs for redevelopment of old Vero Beach power plant under review

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The next step in what could be a transformational project along the waterfront is Vero Beach is underway.

Four applicants have submitted plans to develop what is known locally as the Three Corners Project at the base of the Alma Lee Loy Bridge.

“Each one of them in its own way, held to the concept plan that came out of the multi-year planning process that the city did,” project manager Peter Polk said.

All of the designs do keep some elements of the old power plant in place. Some keep the smokestacks, others do not.

“They each saw some potential and it does have potential," Polk said. "Maybe not the facade, the facade can be replaced but the structure seemed solid.”

All have a hotel included in the 38-acre parcel.

A seven-person selection committee is now going over the designs.

Dennis Shandorf has lived in the shadow of the power plant for 16 years. He’s ready for change.

“I really hope to see restaurants, maybe a rooftop bar, boat docks,” Shandorf said.

Bob Fishman is looking forward to the day when the sewer plant is moved across town.

“I’d like to see a walkway along here," Fishman said, "a little bit of housing, restaurants.”

The selection committee will choose one of the applicants to bring forward to city council. The city council will then make a final decision on what happens to Big Blue at the end of May.

To see the plans, can click here.