Deputies seek help locating missing elderly woman in Indian River County

Last seen at Beach Bites Restaurant in Vero Beach
Shirley O'Haire photo from 2018
Posted at 3:28 PM, Aug 22, 2022
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.  — Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help to locate a missing elderly woman.

Shirley O'Haire, 84, was last known to be at the Beach Bites Restaurant located at 1840 Wabasso Beach Road in Vero Beach on August 21 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, O'Haire was driving a silver 2013 GMC SUV with Florida tag Y51IUP.

She is 5 foot 6 inches tall. Officials do not have a description of her clothing.

Anyone who sees O'Haire or her vehicle is urged to call Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6163 or email him with case number 2022-92320.

