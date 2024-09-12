Decomposing body found in wooded area of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Police in Vero Beach said a body was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area near train tracks.

The body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was found in the 1300 block of Old Dixie Hwy., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

In conjunction with the Medical Examiner's office, police said investigators are working on identifying the body and cause of death.

Police did not say if the body was a man or a woman.

No other details were immediately available.