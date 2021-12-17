Watch
Death of man found in Vero Beach ruled homicide, police searching for subject

Police say Allen Brent Hamilton's body was found in a wooded area
Vero Beach Police Department
Police investigate a body found in the 2500 block of Granada Ave. in Vero Beach on Dec. 16, 2021.
Vero Beach body found, Dec. 16, 2021
Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 16:18:43-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Police are calling on the community to help find the person responsible for the death of a man in Vero Beach. 

Detectives say the death of 59-year-old Allen Brent Hamilton has been ruled as a homicide. 

Hamilton was found dead on Granada Avenue on Thursday morning.

His body was discovered by a man who was walking his dog near the wooded area. 

According to police, the dog owner said their pet smelled something in the woods near the 2500 block of Granada Ave.

After walking into the wooded area, police said the dog owner discovered a dead man covered in blood.

“Mr. Hamilton is a transient that travels between Vero Beach and the Melbourne area,” reads a statement on the Vero Beach Facebook page. 

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

