Homicide investigated in Vero Beach after dog owner finds bloody body in wooded area

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A man walking his dog Thursday morning discovered a dead body in a wooded area of Vero Beach, according to police.

Officers said they received a call regarding the incident at about 8 a.m.

The dog owner said their pet smelled something in the woods near the 2500 block of Granada Ave.

Vero Beach Police Department Police investigate after a bloody body is found along Granada Avenue in Vero Beach on Dec. 16, 2021.

After walking into the wooded area, police said the dog owner discovered a dead man covered in blood.

Authorities said the victim has been identified, but a next of kin has not been notified.

Police said they are treating the death as a homicide.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.