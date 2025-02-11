Cost to relocate aging Vero Beach water treatment plant surges, 'concerning' some residents

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A concerning expense looms in Vero Beach.

Mayor John Cotugno has informed me that the estimated cost to relocate the aging water treatment plant has surged to millions more than initially projected just a few months back. However, he insists that this is a necessary step for the city.

A pressing question arises regarding the relocation cost of the wastewater treatment plant in Vero Beach.

Residents, including Lance Lunceford, a member of the Indian River County Taxpayers Association, are voicing worries about the implications for residents’ finances.

“Originally, it was projected to be around $121 million, and now we're looking at approximately $178 million. That's concerning because ultimately, both our ratepayers and taxpayers are both going to be bearing the brunt of that cost,” Lunceford stated.

Mayor Cotugno emphasized that the cost increase is beyond the city's control.

“The initial estimates were made based on pre-pandemic cost estimates,” he explained.

He pointed out that like many other aspects of life today, costs have continued to rise. Nonetheless, he believes this relocation is crucial for the city’s progress.

“It had to be done. We had an antiquated wastewater treatment plant on a lagoon, it's an environmental hazard,” the mayor added.

This relocation is also linked to the Three Corners Project, a redevelopment plan for waterfront property that aims to transform the area into a vibrant destination.

The current location of the old wastewater treatment plant falls directly within the planned project area.

Lunceford stressed the urgency of moving forward to minimize costs.

“It’s critical that we tackle this promptly. The sooner we get started, the more economical it will be. If we delay for another year, expenses will inevitably rise even further,” he said.

As for how much this project could financially impact utility customers, that remains unclear. The mayor assured that any necessary rate increases would be communicated to the public, along with details on when such changes would take effect.