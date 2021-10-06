'Calculated' Vero Beach pool business owners defrauded customers out of $2 million, authorities say

VERO BEACH, Fla. — State and local law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced the arrests of a Vero Beach couple and pool business owners accused of stealing more than $2 million from upwards of 150 customers in South Florida and along the Treasure Coast.

Chrystal and Brian Washburn were arrested Tuesday on 16 felony charges including money laundering, organized scheme to defraud, identity theft, and insurance fraud.

The Washburns are the owners of Amore Pools, Inc., based in Vero Beach, which has been in business for just over two years.

"This was a sham company that had one goal in mind. That was scamming victims," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara at a news conference on Wednesday.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

News conference about Vero Beach fraud investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said customers would pay large upfront deposits to Amore Pools — sometimes up to 25% of the total cost of the project — thinking the company was going to build them a pool.

"After paying the deposit, some of the victims never heard from Brian and Chrystal Washburn again," said FDLE Special Agent Lee Massey. "But others were victimized yet a second time."

Massey said that in some cases, Amore Pools would begin construction, digging large holes in backyards and sometimes making the foundations of homes unstable. Then, the work would suddenly stop or slow down dramatically.

"Often, they left dangerous debris around these holes, making backyards both unusable and unsafe before abandoning the homeowners altogether," Massey said.

Calling it a "calculated" operation, Massey said the Washburns would use a third-party check cashing store to convert illegal funds from checks to cash.

Authorities said the Washburns defrauded more than 100 customers in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee, and Brevard counties.

"This was not a business that was struggling to fulfill or meet a strong consumer demand during a pandemic," Massey said. "They systematically set out with a plan to defraud homeowners."

The FDLE said the Washburns forged signatures on some permits or even signatures of subcontractors, and also forged signatures to become a registered pool and spa contractor.

The Washburns are currently in the Indian River County Jail. Records show Chrystal Washburn's bond is $1,275,000, while Brian Washburn is being held without bond.

Investigators said there may be additional victims. If you know the Washburns or had business with them, call the FDLE's Fort Pierce Field Office at 772-216-0301.