Vero Beach

10-acre brush fire prompts road closure near Oslo Road in Indian River County

Indian River County Sheriff's Office has advised drives to avoid the area
Indian River County Sheriff's Office
WPTV
File photo of an Indian River County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
A large brush fire in Indian River County has prompted road closures in the area.

As of 4:30 p.m., the estimated 10-acre fire was 50% contained. Multiple agencies are working together to battle the blaze, which is burning in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Oslo Road.

Southwest 27th Street is currently closed between Southwest 5th Street and Oslo Road.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area while crews continue their efforts. Indian River County Fire Rescue is being assisted by the St. Lucie County Fire Department, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Forest Service in the coordinated attack on multiple fire spots.

The public is asked to remain clear of the area to allow first responders to work safely and efficiently.

