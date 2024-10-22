Arrest made in violent armed robbery at popular Vero Beach restaurant

VERO BEACH, Fla. — There's been a significant breakthrough in the August robbery of a Vero Beach bar and restaurant.

Vero Beach police attribute the arrest of Sederick Upton to surveillance footage and DNA evidence.

Surveillance video recorded Upton both entering and leaving Mulligan's Beach House Bar & Grill in August. He was apprehended just last week.

WATCH: Surveillance footage of robbery suspect

George Hart, the owner of Mulligan's, stated that the impact of the August incident has been profound.

"It's been devastating. Nothing like this has ever happened before. We're all in shock," he said. "The suspect entered the restaurant and tied up a female employee in the office while others were still inside. He locked the door, and patrons were knocking, trying to give their money to the manager. The suspect threatened, 'Don't open the door, or I'll shoot you!'"

Upton now faces charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and burglary.