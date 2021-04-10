4 arrested and 6 dogs rescued during Vero Beach drug bust

4 people were arrested and 6 animals were rescued at a recent drug bust in Vero Beach.

On April 7, 2021, a controlled drug purchase by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Section (SIS) resulted in the arrest of Angelina Horskin, Lakishia Warner, Modestine Ingram, and Clay Robinson.

Officers with SIS purchased crack cocaine twice on April 6 at a residence located in the 4300 block of 27th Avenue.

A search warrant was approved and served on April 7 by SIS and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.

During the search of Warner's bedroom, officers found a purse containing crack cocaine. The sheriff's office says Warner later admitted to possessing the drug and resisted arrest. She faces charges of cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession, as well as resisting arrest.

During the search of the bedroom belonging to Robinson and Ingram, a bag of crack cocaine was found on the nightstand along with loose crack cocaine.

Deputies say Ingram denied possessing the drug but admitted to smoking it. She said it belonged to Robinson.

Both Ingram and Robinson face charges of possessing cocaine.

During the investigation 6 dogs belonging to Horskin were taken from the residence by Animal Control.

Due to the "blatant disregard for the health and care of the animals" she faces 6 charges of unlawful confinement of animals.

Deputies say the dogs were housed in rotten wooden kennels with no food or water and the kennels were full of the dogs' own excrement. The dogs' nails were also severely overgrown.