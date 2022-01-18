United Way of Indian River County offering free tax preparation assistance

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Tax season is here, and once again the United Way of Indian River County will offer free income tax assistance to residents in need.

United Way of Indian River County and the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program are offering help to qualified residents with an annual household income at or below $58,000.

All United Way VITA volunteers are IRS-trained and certified, helping taxpayers receive credits due to them.

Appointments can be made online at UnitedWayIRC.org/taxes or by calling (772) 203-5766.

Tax filing will start on Jan. 31.

This will be the twelfth year United Way of Indian River County has provided free tax preparation through IRS-certified volunteers.

There are five locations throughout Indian River County helping with the program. Each site operates a different schedule, and appointments are necessary for all locations:

1. United Way Center at 1836 Fourteenth Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960

• Mondays & Wednesdays from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

• Fridays & Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. United Against Poverty located at 1400 27th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960

• Tuesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3. North Indian River County Library at 1001 Sebastian Blvd., Sebastian, FL 32958

• Tuesdays only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4. Literacy Services at 21 S. Cypress St., Fellsmere, FL 32948

• 1st Thursday of the month only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Fellsmere Community Enrichment Program at 10072 Esperanza Circle, Fellsmere, FL 32948

• Fourth Thursday of the month only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.