Teen dies after jumping into lagoon at St. Edward's School in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A St. Edward's School student died after jumping from the school's dock into the Indian River Lagoon Friday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The student has been identified as 18-year-old Bidensky Termidor.

Lt. Patrick White with the IRCSO said Termidor jumped into the water, approximately 10 feet deep, and was underwater for four to six minutes before being discovered. White said a fellow student pulled him up onto the dock where CPR was started.

"This is a tragic accident," said White, adding that there did not appear to be anything criminal about the incident.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and continued CPR. Termidor was transported to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No more information was immediately available.

This developing story will be updated.