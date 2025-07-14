Sebastian to tear down Hurricane Harbor building along waterfront

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — WPTV has been following for more than three years the future of an old, but not technically historic, part of Sebastian's waterfront.

Now, the city council has decided to tear down the Hurricane Harbor building for use in the future as a possible community venue.

Before making its decision, the council saw a 3-D walk-through of the existing space, showing prior termite damage to the nearly 100-year-old structure.

"We want to keep the historical features of that building, so we're going to try and keep as much of that architectural stuff from back in the day that we can," Sebastian Vice Mayor Fred Jones said.

The building along Indian River Drive was condemned in 2022.

The final tenant, a fish market and restaurant known as Crab E Bills, reached the end of its lease last summer.

Initial costs for a new facility will cost an estimated $2.5 million.

The city has grants in place to draw up a new design, which should happen in the next few months.

Public hearings will be held in the future to get community input on whatever might be built on the land.