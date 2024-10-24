Sebastian River Medical Center now officially operating under Orlando Health umbrella

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The door is closing for the former owners of Sebastian River Medical Center — to make way for Orlando Health.

The move comes about five months after Steward Hospitals filed for bankruptcy back in May.

“This is a brand new day, this is a game changer for our entire community,” boardmember Dr. Patrick Domkowski said.

It begins with healthcare and Orlando Health is hoping to meet the demand and improve the patient experience on the Treasure Coast.

WPTV Orlando Health Senior Vice President Ohme Entin says there are no plans to lay off anyone currently working at the hospital.

“Nurses, doctors, and allied health, are going to want to become a part of the Orlando Health family that live on the Space Coast,” Domkowski said. “So, I see a significant increase in applications to our hospital and medical staff.”

Orlando Health said there are no plans to lay off anyone currently working at the hospital.

“All of the team members that were a part of Steward Health Care, and that was a part of this organization, have come over to the Orlando Health team,” Senior Vice President Ohme Entin said.

Sebastian 'I was surprised:' Operator of Sebastian Medical Center files for bankruptcy Kate Hussey

Indian River County leaders understand the worry that has plagued those living in the northern part of the county for the past year.

“Obviously, with Steward going into bankruptcy there certainly comes concern with continuity of care for those who this was their main source for medical care, so we’re excited,” County administrator John Titkanich said.

Senior vice president of Orlando Health said in the months ahead, people can expect many changes.

WPTV County administrator John Titkanich says they're excited about the new change.

“We meet the needs of the community. So, we don’t want to come in and think we have it all figured out,” Entin said. “We want to listen first and make sure we get it right.”

Orlando Health and Sebastian River Medical Center are ready to open the doors to a new chapter in Indian River County Health Care.

Some said the changes will comes in the form of the three C’s for Sebastian River Medical Center: care, character, and color.