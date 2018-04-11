Sebastian River High School under 72-hour boil water notice

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - An underground water leak Tuesday near the Sebastian River High School gymnasium has prompted a boil water notice.

The water to the school was shut off within the hour after the leak, said Cristen McMillan of Indian River County schools.

The Health Department and Indian River County Emergency Operations Center were notified, and the school was placed on a 72-hour boil water notice.

Bottled water has been delivered to the school for students and staff.