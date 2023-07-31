Watch Now
Sebastian man sentenced to life in prison in police shootout at Indian River County bar

Ward Kenyon convicted of attempted second-degree murder, 2 other felonies
A Sebastian man was found guilty last week for his role in a shootout with police that left one officer injured nearly six years ago.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 31, 2023
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Sebastian man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a shootout with police that left one officer injured nearly six years ago.

Ward Kenyon, 24, also was sentenced to an additional 37 years after being convicted July 14 of three felony charges: attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and altering a firearm serial number.

In Vero Beach, Circuit Court Judge Nicole Menz sentenced him to one count as concurrent to the life sentence and another consecutively.

Officers attempted to arrest Kenyon on an active warrant in October 2017 inside Earl's Hideaway.

The situation escalated when Kenyon resisted police, leading to a shootout around a pool table.

Sebastian Tegpreet "Preet" Singh was shot in the foot during an encounter with a suspect.

Tegpreet "Preet" Singh was hit in the foot. Kenyon sustained multiple gunshot wounds in various locations on his body.

 Singh was assigned to road patrol and was outside the bar.

"I went through a long recovery," he told WPTV in an interview. "Once back on the job, it made me more alert. Anything can happen, especially with this job.

Singh, who testified during the trial, said he had never been involved in this type of incident in the one year he had been on the force.

 
 

 

