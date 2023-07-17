Watch Now
Sebastian man found guilty in police shootout at Indian River County bar

Ward Kenyon faces life in prison following guilty verdict
A Sebastian police officer and a gunman were transported to the hospital after several shots were fired at an area bar Monday night.
Ward Kenyon was arrested after police attempted to serve a warrant at Earl's Hideaway in Sebastian in 2017. Several shots were fired in the incident, which injured a police officer.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 13:04:47-04

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Sebastian man was found guilty last week for his role in a shootout with police that left one officer injured nearly six years ago.

Officers attempted to arrest Ward Kenyon on an active warrant in October 2017 inside Earl's Hideaway.

The situation escalated when Kenyon resisted police, leading to a shootout around a pool table.

Region Indian River County

Video released of shootout at Sebastian bar

Jon Shainman
7:15 PM, Mar 14, 2018

One officer was hit in the foot, but it could not be determined who fired that shot.

A jury on Friday found Kenyon guilty of three felony charges. The most serious charge was attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Kenyon faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in two weeks.

