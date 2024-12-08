Sebastian locals tell WPTV why they love their city that's celebrating 100 years this week

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The city of Sebastian is proudly celebrating its centennial anniversary this week, holding a festival on Sunday for locals to come and show pride in their community. The festivities drew hundreds of people together to extend their warmest wishes for the city’s momentous milestone.

WPTV Reporter Mello Styles attended the event and captured the lively spirit of the celebration.

Dan Paquin has lived in Sebastian for 30 years and wouldn't trade it for anywhere else.

“Sebastian is probably the best-kept secret in the state of Florida," Paquin said.

Paquin added that it is a great place for those to enjoy the beautiful nature Florida has to offer.

"If you love fishing, boating, golfing, or hitting the beach, there’s truly no better place," Paquin said.

At the core of the city’s grand celebration were two unforgettable attractions— one of those being an actor portraying Theodore Roosevelt.

“I know they didn’t come out to see me; they came out to see the Clydesdales... and they came out to see Teddy Roosevelt,”

Mayor Bob McPartlan playfully remarked,

Some that are newer to the area like Gwen Heake, who moved to Sebastian five years ago, quickly found their place in this welcoming community.

“It’s a small town, and I think that’s part of its charm," Heake said. "It’s just gorgeous—we absolutely love it here.”

The Heakes have used their passion for music to deepen their connection to the city.

“We’ve always played music, and we’ve met so many wonderful people in the music scene," Steve Heake said. "That’s a fantastic draw for us.”

Now, those wonderful acquaintances have blossomed into cherished friendships.

“We have more friends here tenfold than we ever had in a lifetime,” Steve added.

